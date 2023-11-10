Watch more News on iWantTFC

Human rights lawyer and advocate Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno has expressed alarm over the killing radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon in the Philippines.

Diokno recently spoke in Vancouver during his tour of North American cities.

The chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group said he is concerned over the unabated killings at home.

"We are calling upon government to really fast-track all investigations into these kinds of killings," he said. "We cannot have a nation where life becomes so meaningless and cheap."

Diokno said the human rights violations and extrajudicial killings have continued under the Marcos Jr. administration.

He added that he is worried over attempts to disassociate the Marcos name from Martial Law history.

"That concerns us because the government itself is trying to make us forget," Diokno said.

That is why Diokno stressed that it is important to keep the memory of Martial Law alive.

Diokno is also chairman of the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation, which runs the shrine, park and museum that houses records and archives about Martial Law.

In Canada, he appealed on overseas Filipinos for financial help so this can remain open.

"We feel it’s so important that our youth know what happened during the Martial Law period and [to] never forget," he said.

Akbayan North America, Global Pinoy Diaspora, and the Vancouver Committee for Domestic Workers and Caregivers Rights, helped organize the event in Vancouver.

The organizers underscored the importance of passing on the real history of Martial Law to the younger generation.

"Whoever wants to erase the history, they won’t succeed because many who experienced what it was like are still alive to give information, the correct information," said Julie Diesta of CDWCR.

Filipinos in North America can donate to the Bantayog Foundation through the website of LELO, or a Legacy of Equality, Leadership and Organizing, that was founded by slain U.S.-based activists Silme Domingo and Gene Viernes.