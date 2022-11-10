Afghanistan's Taliban bans women from amusement parks

Afghan girls attend literacy classes at a makeshift school that offered education to girls who are unable to attend schools due to unavailability of schools in their areas in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 09 November 2022. Different small schools have been setup in areas where there are no provision of education to Afghan children, especially in remote areas of Kandahar province, funded by the UNICEF and partner organizations. The Taliban had on 18 September 2021 announced the reopening of schools for boys at all levels, while for girls it was limited to primary education. EPA

Afghanistan's "morality police" on Thursday ordered that all amusement parks in the country must now refuse entry to women.

The ban adds to a slew of curtailments to freedom Afghan women already face, as the Taliban ratchets up restrictions on public life after its return to power in August 2021.

A spokesperson for the country's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that women would not be allowed to enter amusement parks.

Two park operators, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Reuters news agency that the Taliban had told them not to allow women to enter their parks.

It was unclear how the restrictions would work alongside a previous MPVPV rule that said parks must be segregated by gender with some days set aside for women.

That rule applied more generally to all public parks, including open spaces, and public baths.

Part of wider curbing of liberty

Since the chaotic withdrawal of NATO forces paved the way for the Taliban's comeback last year, Afghanistan's new hardline rulers have deprived girls of getting a secondary education. The group made its U-turn on indications it would open all girls' high schools in March.

Taliban authorities have suppressed activists who have protested for women's rights to education, work and freedom, and there has been an increase in murders of women that go unpunished.

The group has also told women they should not leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces.

Women have been removed from public service positions except where they cannot be filled by men in education, health, and some elements of policing.

A UN report in August noted that "the increasingly dangerous and hopeless situation for women and girls has contributed to a reported increase of suicides among women."

From the archives: