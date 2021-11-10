Vietnam to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for population by end-Nov

Traffic jam is seen in morning rush hour after restrictions imposed for the past three months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic were lifted, in Hanoi, Vietnam, October 1, 2021. Reuters File Photo

HANOI - Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population against COVID-19, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

"The fight against the pandemic, however, will continue," Vu Duc Dam told the national assembly, adding people must maintain health protocols.

Vietnam's health ministry has approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use, the ninth to be endorsed in the country.

The government said in July it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.