The Israel Defense Forces say they have destroyed 130 tunnel shafts belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the conflict with the Islamist militants began a month ago.

"Combat engineers fighting in Gaza are destroying the enemy's weapons and are locating, exposing and detonating tunnel shafts," the IDF said in a statement.

Israel says Hamas has a vast network of underground tunnels in Gaza.

The military released videos showing heavy equipment digging up tunnel entrances and lifting a concrete slab. Water and air supplies in the tunnels were evidence of planned longer stays, the military's statement said. Some of the tunnels have electricity.

On average, they are 2 meters (6.5 feet) high and 1 meter wide, but some are large enough for vehicles and are built dozens of meters underground to withstand Israeli airstrikes, according to the military.

Airstrike kills Hamas arms developer — IDF says

Israel's military and security forces have killed a "senior Hamas weapons developer," according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF said a strike from a fighter jet killed Mohsen Abu Zina. The IDF said he "served as one of Hamas' leading weapons developers and was an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets."

The statement cited joint intelligence from the IDF and the Shin Bet internal security service. The report of Abu Zina's death could not be independently verified.

The statement did not say where Abu Zina was killed.

Israel has said it intends to destroy Hamas' military capabilities in its strikes on the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military campaign has left over 10,000 dead in Gaza, according to the territory's Hamas-led Health Ministry.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, Germany, the United States and several other countries. It launched terror attacks on southern Israel on October 7, which Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

UN chief says Gaza death toll shows something 'wrong' with Israel operation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Reuters news agency that the number of civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip shows that there is something "clearly wrong" with Israel's military operation against Hamas.

"There are violations by Hamas when they have human shields," Guterres told Reuters. "But when one looks at the number of civilians that were killed with the military operations, there is something that is clearly wrong."

The UN chief also noted that the number of children killed in Gaza is particularly high.

"It is also important to make Israel understand that it is against the interests of Israel to see every day the terrible image of the dramatic humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people," Guterres said. "That doesn't help Israel in relation to the global public opinion."

Germany approves increase in armaments exports to Israel

The German government has approved a massive increase in German arms exports to Israel, particularly air defense and military communications equipment.

As of November 2, German authorities have issued export licenses for nearly €303 million ($323 million) worth of weapons to Israel, according to data provided to news agencies by a government source. That's nearly 10 times as many exports to Israel as Germany approved in all of 2022, when arms manufacturers sold about €32 million worth of weapons to Israel.

Nearly 85% of the 218 individual export licenses granted so far this year have been issued since the October 7 terror attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which Germany considers a terrorist organization.

"Following the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, the German government is prioritizing and deciding on applications for the export of military equipment to Israel due to the current situation," the German Economy Ministry said.

Germany and Israel have longstanding ties in the defense industry.

