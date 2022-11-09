An executor from the Sharia Police known as Algojo (right) prepares to flog a woman for violating the sharia law, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday. Four people received a caning punishment from 15 up to 30 lashes for breaking sharia law due to gambling and having sex outside marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that implements the sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law.