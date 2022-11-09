Home > Overseas They still use caning by law in Aceh, Indonesia Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 09 2022 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber An executor from the Sharia Police known as Algojo (right) prepares to flog a woman for violating the sharia law, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday. Four people received a caning punishment from 15 up to 30 lashes for breaking sharia law due to gambling and having sex outside marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that implements the sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. Gay couple whipped in Indonesia for sharia-banned sex Anti-gay sentiment seen threatening Indonesia's goal to end AIDS by 2030 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber multimedia, multimedia photos Read More: Indonesia Aceh sharia law caning /news/11/09/22/marcos-to-address-south-china-sea-russia-ukraine-conflict-at-asean-summit/life/11/09/22/restaurant-group-behind-manam-ooma-marks-10th-year/news/11/09/22/tingnan-sen-poe-nakipag-diyalogo-sa-filcom-sa-london/news/11/09/22/house-oks-caregivers-welfare-act-on-2nd-reading/sports/11/09/22/manny-pangilinan-calls-ncaa-incident-unacceptable