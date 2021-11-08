The Harm Reduction Consortium launched The Global Drug Policy Index today, https://globaldrugpolicyindex.net/

A new expert report Monday showed that many countries around the world are failing to adequately address illegal drug use, in the first evaluation of its kind.

The Global Drug Policy Index report used recommendations set out by the United Nations to see how national drug policies measured up in terms of health, development and human rights outcomes.

It scored 30 countries in categories like extreme enforcement, criminal justice response and access to controlled medicines.

It found that most national drug laws have punishing effects, from driving police violence and rights violations to preventing drug users from getting adequate health services.

The Global Drug Policy Index (GDPI) was launched to become a unique and interactive tool to document, measure and compare national level drug policies, providing countries with a score and ranking that show how their policies align with the United Nation's principles of human rights, health, and development.

The GDPI is a collaborative project of the “Harm Reduction Consortium” – led by the International Drug Policy Consortium (IDPC) and the Global Drug Policy Observatory at Swansea University in Wales (GDPO).

Topping the thirty countries ranked were Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, United Kingdom, and Australia, while at the bottom of the list were Brazil, Uganda, Indonesia, Kenya, and Mexico. The Philippines is not yet included in the first edition of the index.

GDPI Ranking of 30 countries based on 5 dimensions of drug policy implementation, https://globaldrugpolicyindex.net/

The GDPI chose the countries included in the initial launch based on the relevance of drug policy implemented in the country, the availability of data from the country, and the presence of civil society actors in each state.

The Index ranked the countries based on 75 policy indicators across five (5) dimensions of drug policy, namely: the absence of extreme responses, proportionality and criminal justice response, health and harm reduction, access to controlled medicines, and development.

The GDPI also looks into drug policies beyond paper, and studies their "data driven from society experts, and takes into account stories from communities who have borne the brunt of punitive drug control."

The HRC hopes the GDPI will be used as a "much-needed accountability and evaluation mechanism in the field of drug policy, [and] also the basis of constructive engagement for policy makers."

This comes after the dismal conclusion of the GDPI that even the top-ranking country (Norway) got a score of only 74 out of 100, with the median score of the three countries at a dismal 48.

Download the full report at globaldrugpolicyindex.net.

IDPC Executive Director Ann Fordham said that most governments continue a repressive approach to drug control. "[They are] driven by the outdated and harmful goal of achieving a drug-free policy. the success is not measured against health, development, and human rights outcomes, but instead has tended to prioritize indicators such as the number of arrested or imprisoned for drug offenses, the amounts of drugs seized, or the number of hectares of drug crops eradicated."

As early as August 2016, the IDPC reported about the the United Nations failing "to condemn the Philippines for [the] gross human rights violations committed in the name of drug control."

“We are calling on the UN drug control bodies to publicly condemn these atrocities in the Philippines. This senseless killing cannot be justified as a drug control measure," Fordham said at the time.

“Their silence is unacceptable, while people are being killed on the streets day after day," she continued.

The Philippines has been under the careful scrutiny of various human rights groups for the bloody crackdown on drugs since President Duterte was elected in 2016.

Helen Clark, Chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, and former Prime Minister of England said these antiquated tools for measurement are not productive to communities affected by drug use and abuse.

“These indicators tell us nothing about the high human and health costs of drug policy [...] Zero tolerance and the punitive approach towards drugs which is so widely practiced in the world is fundamentally misguided. It’s had devastating consequences for individuals and for society," Clark said in the launch.

With the GDPI, the world will now have indicators to make visible these human and health costs of ineffective drug policies, and show the possible benefits of better policies.

Earlier this year, the IDCP called on the Human Rights Council to continue its engagement with the Philippines as its "anti-drugs campaign continues to deteriorate".

"Beyond extrajudicial killings, the Council must address the human rights violations related to the criminalization of people who use drugs, forced drug treatment, mass surveillance, denial of lifesaving health interventions, and the ongoing targeting of human rights defenders working on drug policy," it said.

“Good, accurate data is power, and it can help us end the `war on drugs´ sooner rather than later, " Clark said at the GDPI launch.

The results of the GDPI reflect that the militarized and law enforcement approach to drug control continues to prevail.

It also concluded that the disproportionate impact of drug control on marginalized people on the basis of gender, ethnicity and socio-economic status

The GDPI also found that drug law enforcement targets primarily nonviolent offenses, and especially people who use drugs.

Another IDCP report details the same findings in the Philippines under the current administration.

"People who use or are engaged with drugs continue to be killed, while President Duterte incites violence and calls for the death penalty for drug offenses. The Philippines recently adopted a highly contested Anti-Terror Law that could be used to silence government critics, while civil society continues to be targeted and killed."

Adeeba Kamarulzaman, President of International AIDS society and Director of the Center for Excellence for Research and AIDS in the University of Malaya in Malaysia noted that "if drug policies were not so punitive and was guided instead by considerations of health, we would see much lower rates of HIV in South East Asia."

The IDCP revealed that the Philippines experiences this as well. In 2014, a clean hypodermic needle exchange program was initiated in Cebu City; about half the city’s drug-using population (approximately 6,000 people) was HIV-positive.

But in less than a year, the program was shut down by the Cebu City Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

Of the 30 countries ranked there were 5 Asian countries, the best performing of which was Afghanistan, ranked 14th. The remaining 4 ranked in the bottom half, with India ranking 18th, Nepal at 21st, Thailand at 24th, and Indonesia third to last.

Of the bottom 10 countries, three were Asian.

The GDPI is especially relevant to Kamarulzaman, as she shares two recent cases of drug policies that violate human rights during the launch: the first a Malaysian international sentenced for execution in Singapore despite being intellectually disabled, and a 55-year old mother of 9 given the death penalty by the Malaysian High Court.

Kamarulzaman denounced these sentences during the launch. “I would like to publicly appeal on the grounds of human rights that the both governments reconsider these sentences.”

President Duterte ha sbeen very vocal about his push to renew the imposition of the death penalty from crimes related to illegal drugs.

Fordham said that it's high-time we have an index that analyzes drug policy. Indexes that measure global hunger, the global health security, the global peace, the world press freedom, and democracy, among other fields exist and are used as standards internationally.

"[The GDPI] shows it’s possible to hold governments to account to the devastating impacts of their drug policies, based on solid, reliable and updated data," Fordham added.

The Duterte administration is under investigation by the International Criminal court for its bloody crackdown on drugs since 2016.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency says 6,117 individuals were killed during police anti-drug operations from July 1, 2016, to April 30, 2021. The Philippine National Police on the other hand says 7,884 were killed up to August 1, 2020.

Human rights groups say the actual number may be even higher.

The Duterte administration has gone back-and-forth about their compliance and cooperation with the ICC investigation. With Agence France-Presse