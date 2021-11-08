Merck & Co Inc has signed nine deals to sell more than 3 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to governments around the world as nations scramble to tame the pandemic.

Merck's COVID-19 treatment is, however, not the only one in the game. Last Friday, the company's US peer Pfizer Inc halted early a trial of its antiviral drug after it proved to cut the risk of severe COVID-19 by 89%, outdoing the results seen with Merck's product.

Pfizer said it expects to submit interim trial results for its pill to US Food and Drug Administration before the US Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25.

The United States has secured "millions of pill doses" of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

While Merck's drug approval in the United States is also still pending, Britain has become the first country in the world to approve the pill.

The UK has already secured 480,000 courses of Merck's drug and procured 250,000 courses of Pfizer's.

In Indonesia the process for registering Merck's treatment is underway, the chief of the country's food and drug agency (BPOM) said on Monday, ahead of a possible purchase of up to 1 million doses next month.