Japan's PM Suga congratulates Biden, hopes to strengthen alliance

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for being elected the next U.S. president and expressed his desire to enhance bilateral ties.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he said in a Twitter post.

Some of the United States' biggest and closest allies had quickly congratulated Biden on Saturday, recognizing his presidential election victory even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.

Germany, Canada and France, which have had strained ties with the Trump administration despite being its G7 and NATO partners, were among the first to recognize Biden's victory, soon after major US television networks declared it.

"I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement on Twitter. "Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time."

Merkel's finance minister, Olaf Scholz, went further, suggesting a Biden administration would mark a reset of trans-Atlantic ties. "Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in trans-Atlantic relations," he tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looked forward to tackling "the world's greatest challenges" with the new administration, including climate change, an issue with which many nations have argued over with Trump.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has had a much smoother relationship with Trump, also picked up the theme of climate change in congratulating Biden.

- with Reuters