Netanyahu: 'No ceasefire' without hostage release

The faces of hostages held by Hamas were projected onto the walls of Jerusalem's old city on Monday November 6), the eve of the one month anniversary of the October 7 Hamas assault into Israel. Screengrab



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (November 6) appeared willing to consider allowing some form of humanitarian pause amid ongoing fighting in Gaza, but in a U.S. interview, he said there would be no ceasefire without the release of hostages by Hamas.

Netanyahu told ABC News that Israel has allowed "tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there" during the war, and that "I suppose we'll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in or individual hostages to leave."

Netanyahu's comments came days after he appeared to rebuff U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's calls for a humanitarian pause when he said there would be no let up in Israel's operations unless there is a deal on the hostages."

Netanyahu also told ABC that he anticipates Israel will have "the overall security responsibility in Gaza" after the war ends.

