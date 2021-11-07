Home  >  Overseas

Iraq PM unharmed after 'failed assassination attempt" by drone: official

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Nov 07 2021 09:44 AM | Updated as of Nov 07 2021 09:48 AM

In this file photo taken on August 28, 2021, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi speaks during a joint press conference with the French President at the Prime Minister's office in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was "fine" and called for "calm and restraint" after a drone attack early November 7, 2021 on his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone. Eliot BLONDET / POOL / AFP

BAGHDAD - Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was "unharmed" in a "failed assassination attempt" after a drone attack on his official residence Sunday night, his office said. 

"A drone tried to target the residence" of the premier, who was not injured, his office said in a statement.

Earlier, two security sources confirmed the attack, which came as several hundred supporters of pro-Iranian groups protested near the entrance of the Green Zone against the results of general elections on October 10. 

