Fil-Canadians join Red Deer multicultural pageant

Friends and relatives of the contestants for the Miss Teen and Miss Multicultural Beauty Pageant showed up to an evening of elegance and glamour at Red Deer's festival hall.

Malou Esparagoza is one happy organizer following the success of her beauty pageant. A beauty titlist herself, she said this proves that hard work and perseverance pay off.

"I put this all together in less than three months," she said. "Putting this pageant is so hard but I had a really good team. It’s about helping [the] young generation to build their confidence."

The said pageant had contestants aged 14 to 27 vying for the coveted beauty titles.

The 21-year-old Emanuelle Llarenas emerged as the winner of Miss Multicultural 2023.

"The preparation wasn’t the best, it wasn’t the easiest journey, but it became easy because of the help of my friends and especially my family," said Llarenas. "It was a long process but all I can say is that it’s all worth it.”

Meanwhile, Abhigeyl Cabrera, a 16-year-old, was hailed as this year’s Miss Teen Multicultural.

“I really thank God because honestly throughout the whole pageant, I kept praying that I won’t fall and I hope He guides every single one of us and thank God nobody got hurt," she said.

It was the first time for both of the grand winners to join a beauty competition in Canada. The parents of the beauty titlists said they are elated.

Talks are now underway for next year’s beauty pageant after the staging of the first Miss Multicultural event in Red Deer.