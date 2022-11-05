Campaigning starts for Malaysia's Nov. 19 general election

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahatir Mohamad during the ASEAN Leaders Forum held at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati, October 12, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

LANGKAWI, Malaysia - Campaigning for Malaysia's Nov. 19 general election started Saturday, with an economic recovery from the pandemic and government corruption among the top issues during the campaign.

No single party or coalition will likely win a simple majority in the 222-seat parliament, with polls showing three major coalitions, including the Barisan Nasional or National Front coalition led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri's United Malays National Organization, in a close race.

Around 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote and the candidates, who include 97-year-old two-time Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, submitted their nomination papers at their constituencies.

"I am not as old as my age. I have been fortunate that I am able to function just as well as younger people," Mahathir told reporters after filing his papers. He is running as a representative of his two-year old party Pejuang, which means fighter in Malay.

A recent survey shows 26 percent support Pakatan Harapan or Alliance of Hope led by Anwar Ibrahim, followed by Barisan Nasional with 24 percent support and the Perikatan Nasional or National Alliance, with 13 percent.

==Kyodo

