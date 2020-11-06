US TV networks bumitaw sa pag-ere ng Trump speech dahil sa 'kasinungalingan'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Tumitindi ang tensiyon sa gitna ng bilangan ng boto para sa pagkapangulo ng Amerika, kung saan lamang pa rin si Democratic challenger Joe Biden laban kay incumbent Donald Trump.

Malaki na ang hinabol ni Biden kay Trump sa Pennsylvania at Georgia at dikit na dikit na ang laban.

Sa Nevada naman at Arizona, lamang pa rin si Biden pero unti-unti ding humahabol si Trump.

Ayon sa mga analyst, kung mapanalo ni Biden ang Arizona at Nevada o di kaya ang Pennsylvania ay tapos na ang laban at makukuha na niya ang 270 electoral votes.

Pero kung Georgia ang unang maipanalo ni Biden ay nasa 269 pa lang sya.

Habang tensiyonado ang marami sa pag-aabang ng bilang, nananawagan muli si Biden ng pasensiya at umaasang magiging mahinahon ang lahat.

"Each ballot must be counted. And that's what we're going to see going through now. And that's how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well."

Si Trump naman, nagpakita na muli sa media sa White House at muling inulit ang alegasyon ng dayaan. Itutuloy pa rin daw niya ang pagsampa ng mga kaso.

"We want an honest election and we want an honest count and we want honest people working back there because it's a very important job. So that's the way this country is going to win. That's the way the United States will win. And we think we will win the election very easily. We think there's going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, and it's going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land," ani Trump.

Pero sa gitna ng press con ni Trump, biglang bumitaw ang 3 major networks sa Amerika: ang ABC, CBS, at NBC dahil umano sa patuloy na pagsisinungaling at patutsada ni Trump na walang ebidensiya.

Editor-in-chief @nicole_carroll on pulling the livestream of President Donald Trump's remarks tonight. pic.twitter.com/GPrQudnFjj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 6, 2020

"OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States," ani MSNBC anchor Brian Williams.

—Ulat ni TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News

Watch more in iWantTFC