Trump campaign: 'This election is not over'

Trump supporters rally as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, November 6, 2020. Shannon Stapleton, Reuters

US President Donald Trump's campaign said Friday that "this election is not over" as his challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the cliffhanger White House race.

The statement came after Biden overcame the president's lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, putting him in position to win its 20 electoral votes.

A win in Pennsylvania would give Biden the presidency, as he currently holds at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes needed.

"This election is not over," campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in the statement, making further allegations of irregularities.

"The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final."

Trump has made a raft of fraud allegations without evidence, including on Thursday night, and Twitter has slapped warning labels on a series of his tweets.