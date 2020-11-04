Fil-Am with disability on verge of winning city council seat in Minnesota

A Filipino-American with a disability appears to be on her way to a city council seat in Minnesota state.

Disability rights advocate and community organizer Nikki Villavicencio has won 28 percent of the votes for a seat in the Maplewood City Council.

As the results came in, Villavicencio who's spent most of her life wheelchair-bound as she’s battle arthrogryposis, shared a post on Facebook, celebrating with her family, saying she’s eager to serve the community.

"Thank you to all the Maplewood residents and to my supporters!! I will be honored to serve the people!" she said.

While the official election results website show that all 13 precincts have reported, with Villavicencio as the top vote getter, the results will not be final until local officials verify the votes and count all outstanding mail-in ballots.

