As Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump team seeks recount

Workers at prepare and count ballots at the Central Count Facility in Milwaukee, on Nov. 3, 2020. Chang W. Lee, The New York Times

The undecided presidential election entered a new phase Wednesday as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the key swing state of Wisconsin. The Trump campaign, trailing in several key states that were too close to call, said that it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the vote count in Michigan, which could further delay when a victor can be declared.

The Trump campaign’s call for a recount in Wisconsin — a state President Donald Trump won by a small margin four years ago — came as his path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win reelection narrowed. By Wednesday afternoon, Biden was holding slim leads in several key states that, if they hold, could propel him to the critical Electoral College threshold and the presidency.

The lingering uncertainty of the 2020 campaign was perhaps unsurprising in an election with record-breaking turnout in which most ballots were cast before Election Day but many could not be counted until afterward, the presidency continued to hang in the balance late Wednesday morning, with the hopes of former Biden and Trump resting in a handful of key states.

Trump’s chances of winning a second term depended on his ability to carry more of the undecided states, including several battleground Great Lakes states that he won in 2016 where Biden is showing signs of strength and holding leads.

With millions of votes yet to be counted across several key states — there is a reason that news organizations and other usually impatient actors were waiting to declare victors — Biden was also holding on to narrow leads in Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.

If Biden can to hold all those states, the former vice president could win the election even without Pennsylvania, which has long been viewed as a must-have battleground state.

“We feel good about where we are,” Biden told rattled supporters early Wednesday. “I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election. I’m optimistic about this outcome.”

Even before the Wisconsin race was called for either candidate, the Trump campaign said that would request a recount. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can be requested if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 1%. Whoever requests the recount is required to pay for it, unless the margin is less than one-quarter of 1%.

Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a statement that “the president is well within the threshold to request a recount, and we will immediately do so.”

Stepien claimed that the Trump campaign had not been given “meaningful access” to several counting locations in Michigan and that it had a filed suit in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until access was granted. He said that Trump was “committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else,” wording which suggested that the campaign could challenge the legality of some ballots.

The source of Biden’s resilience lies in the nature of the votes still to be counted. Many are mail-in ballots, which favor him because the Democratic Party spent months promoting the message of submitting votes in advance, while Trump encouraged his voters to turn out on Election Day.

In some states, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, many of the uncounted votes are from populous urban and suburban areas that tend to vote heavily for Democrats.

Even in Pennsylvania, where Trump had run up a daunting lead of roughly 10 percentage points as of Wednesday morning, Biden had a plausible shot of catching up. Pennsylvania’s secretary of state said there were more than 1.4 million mail-in ballots still to be counted, and those votes are expected to heavily favor Biden.

Trump was showing signs of strength with leads in states including North Carolina and Georgia, and his campaign expressed hopes that his early Pennsylvania lead could withstand an influx of mail-in ballots for Biden. Then, if Trump was able to retake the lead in Arizona or flip Nevada, which has gone Democratic in recent elections, he would have a path to a second term.

After a long election night rife with dramatic twists, Trump and Biden battled to a near draw in electoral votes, each shy of the 270 needed to capture the presidency.

Trump prematurely declared victory and said he would petition the Supreme Court to demand a halt to the counting. Biden urged his supporters — and by implication, Trump — to show patience and allow the process to play out.

Their dueling, post-midnight appearances captured the raw struggle of a contest that many feared would leap from the campaign trail to the courts.

The president’s statement, delivered in the White House, amounted to a reckless attack on the democratic process during a time of deep anxiety and division in the country. Biden, speaking from a flag-draped stage in Wilmington, Delaware, appealed for calm and tried to reassure supporters.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who has won this election,” Biden said, to a chorus of honking car horns at a drive-in rally. “That’s the decision of the American people.”

Trump, however, derided the vote-counting as “a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” he said. “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Biden team says he is ‘on track to win’

The Biden and Trump campaigns offered dueling visions of the election’s aftermath early Wednesday, with the former vice president’s team projecting confidence about a victory that seemed within grasp — and DonaldTrump’s team suggesting it will outperform expectations one final time once all “legal ballots” are counted.

“Joe Biden is on track to win this election, and he will be the next president of the United States,” said Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, said during a briefing with reporters Wednesday morning, even as the two candidates remain deadlocked in the low 200s in terms of their electoral vote counts.

O’Malley Dillon said Biden was expected to address the country later in the day but did not disclose what he planned to say.

She said campaign officials believed they had “already won” Wisconsin and that they expected to take Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania. She acknowledged that North Carolina was “really tight” and leaned toward President Donald Trump but said the outcome may not be determined for several days.

She also said the campaign was closely watching Georgia.

“We think that this is already a foregone conclusion,” she said of the overall situation.

In a call with reporters, Trump’s team offered a different picture of the race — reliant, as it turned out, on the careful counting of ballots despite the president’s repeated attempts to discredit the process.

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said that the campaign intended on filing for a recount in Wisconsin. He also predicted that Arizona, which was leaning toward Biden with about 14% of the vote yet to be counted, would end up in the Trump column once all the votes were tallied.

Wisconsin law stipulates that a recount can be requested if the margin between the top two candidate is less than 1%. Whoever requests the recount would have to pay for it unless the margin is less than one-quarter of 1%. Biden’s current lead is under 1%.

“If we count all legal ballots, the president wins,” said Stepien, who predicted razor-thin victories in Nevada and Pennsylvania, his words suggesting that they anticipated challenging the legality of some outstanding ballots.

He took no questions and did not offer a definition for “legal ballots.”

Despite Stepien’s confident stance, officials privately conceded the Trump path to victory was looking narrow Wednesday and depended on keeping Arizona in play.

Trump, for his part, viewed the tallying of absentee and early ballots — which by early Wednesday had flipped Wisconsin and Michigan in favor of Biden — with disdain and has long sought to undermine the legitimacy of a process that has been in place for years and overseen by officials in both parties.

Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel to President Barack Obama who is helping to lead the Biden campaign’s election protection efforts, warned that Democrats were prepared to fight any legal challenge Republicans might press in states where Biden is narrowly ahead.

“Wherever they go and however they go about it, we have lawyers ready to go, papers ready to go, within an hour of hearing of any step that they take,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Trump Campaign to challenge votes in key states

Republican lawyers and Trump campaign officials Wednesday laid out a wide-ranging legal strategy to challenge Democratic votes in key swing states, telegraphing a post-Election Day campaign to claim victory over Joe Biden with help from the courts.

But in press briefings and interviews, they grounded their legal arguments in a claim that they were merely seeking to ensure that no votes get to count that should not count, rather than repeating the president’s own early-morning claims that all counting should have stopped on Election Day, when early and incomplete results showed him ahead in some battleground states that will help decide the Electoral College winner.

“If we count all legal ballots, the president wins," the Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said on a morning conference call with reporters.

The statement was in keeping with the campaign’s legal strategy to contest votes it alleges should not have been counted under state election laws, some of which it is already challenging.

Earlier in the morning, Trump had emerged from watching returns at the White House to say, “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” a crude rendering of his campaign’s legal position that was legally meaningless and that drew bipartisan criticism.

Early on Election Day, Trump campaign officials made no indication that they were pursuing a case that could land at the Supreme Court, though Democratic lawyers said they were expecting one.

But by Tuesday evening the campaigns were already meeting in court in Pennsylvania, where Republicans were pressing dual lawsuits to invalidate provisional and corrected ballots by Pennsylvanians who were informed before polls closed that problems with their mail-in votes had caused them to be rejected by election officials.

Trump campaign officials also said that they planned to request a recount in Wisconsin, where returns showed Trump trailing by less than 1% of the vote. And they indicated that they were also considering seeking one in Nevada, where the president was trailing by even less and was already pressing a lawsuit protesting the counting process in the state’s largest county.

Biden campaign officials said they had readied contingencies and legal papers for any challenges the president and his allies might bring. “We are prepared for any effort any Republicans make in any of these states," said Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign.

He cast the Biden campaign’s legal position as one of more defense than offense, referring to ever-changing tallies that, at that moment, showed Biden with leads in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona and that, if they held, would deliver Biden the White House.

“As far as our own planning, we’re winning the election," Bauer said.

The position marked a key difference from the last time the nation was in a similarly contested setting, in Florida in 2000. In that case, Al Gore, the Democrat, was behind in the returns and was portrayed by Republicans as seeking to snatch victory away from George W. Bush — a position that kept Gore at a disadvantage throughout the legal fighting that followed.

With counting incomplete and continuing across the country, the dynamic could shift at any minute. But as of early Wednesday afternoon, it was Trump’s campaign that was in the position of challenging a potentially losing result.

The Trump campaign indicated it was prepared for a lengthy war of legal attrition in a fundraising appeal it sent to supporters after polls had closed, asking for money to can “FIGHT BACK” against Democrats the campaign baselessly claimed were trying to “steal” the election.