2020 US Presidential election results may take more days, pollster says

MANILA — It could take a few more days before the winner in the 2020 US presidential elections emerges as the counting continues, according to an American public opinion pollster.

John Zogby, founder of Zogby Strategies, said the timeline may be further delayed if there are court challenges from either side.

A winner may be projected by Friday or Saturday at the earliest, if there will be no court challenges said Zogby.

Votes that remain to be counted are mail-in or absentee ballots. Polls indicate that Democratic challenger Joe Biden won early voters by about 17 percentage points while President Donald Trump took at least a 10-point advantage among election day voters.

“In terms of counting the ballots then, we knew that there was going to be a big huge blue wave before the election, big red wave the day of the election, but then those who voted before the election will not be fully counted until today, tomorrow, Friday, into Saturday,” he said in a press briefing organized by the US Department of State’s Foreign Press Centers.

“But then let me add a further caveat to that which is that because these states are [very] close, expect in the first instance a recount of these ballots which then would postpone the results at least another few days,” he added.

Vote counting in Pennsylvania is expected to be a “long, arduous process” where there are still more than a million votes to be counted as of Thursday morning.

Because of this, according to Zogby, it may take a “long time” if disputes or automatic recounts will be taken into account.

“It seems to me like the more realistic scenario is to get some sort of count and projective winners by the end of this week, meaning Friday or Saturday. But then you get into the recounts and the challenges. If there are no challenges, it’s conceivable that we know who the next president is by the end of this week,” he said.

Trump on election night vowed to mount a legal challenge before the Supreme Court wanting “all voting to stop.”