Pinoy helping a stranger attacked outside 7-Eleven in California

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Filipino man is recovering from his injuries after he was brutally attacked outside a convenience store in California.

The victim, who only wants to be identified as "Bob", was beaten badly after he tried to stop another attack taking place outside the 7-Eleven where he was working.

Bob told ABS-CBN News that he saw a man put another man in a head lock before choking him.

“He started choking him and then he went to my 7-Eleven window and started banging his head against the window. Then the victim told me to call 911," he said.

When Bob called the police for help, the suspect then entered the store and attacked him.

“He hit me three times. And I fell. Luckily, he left.”

Authorities were able to track the suspect and eventually apprehended him. His victim, however, died from the beatings.

Bob, meanwhile, is recovering from his injuries. His son Richard said he has multiple lacerations and a ruptured eyelid. He has received several stitches on his nose and above his eyebrow but fortunately still has vision.

“This is the worst that happened to me. Before it was just minor but this time it’s very worse," Bob said.

Richard has set up a GoFundMe page to help their family with Bob's medical expenses. While he is grateful for his father's recovery, Richard said he sends his sympathies to the family of the victim who died.

“There’s been a lot of overwhelming support from everyone we know, people we don’t know and we try to make it clear to them that this wasn’t racially motivated. It was just an incident with bad timing," he said.

Bob, who is originally from Cebu, came to the United States in 1982 and has worked at 7-Eleven for 40 years.

He hopes to retire in the Philippines soon.