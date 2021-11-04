Death toll in Nigeria building collapse rises to 36

A rescue member works on the debris as search and rescue efforts continue at the site of a collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria November 2, 2021. Temilade Adelaja, Reuters

The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise building in an upscale area of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said Thursday.

The cause of the incident is unknown but building collapses are tragically common in Africa's most populous country, where millions live in dilapidated properties and construction standards are routinely ignored.

The 21-storey building under construction in the Ikoyi district of Lagos crumbled on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people working on the site.

"So far, 36 people -- 33 males and three female -- have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors," Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, told AFP.

Distraught families and friends of people trapped in the rubble have been waiting for days outside the scene as rescue operations unfold.

The emergency services said Wednesday that 22 bodies had been recovered, but more were found later in the day.

Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed the new toll on Thursday.

He said rescuers "won't give up until we reach ground zero", adding that bigger equipment was brought in Tuesday evening for the operation.

The number of people present on the site at the time of the collapse is still unknown.

Building collapses happen frequently in densely populated areas of Lagos, which is home to some 20 million people.

Two other smaller buildings in Lagos also collapsed on Tuesday following heavy rains, though no one was killed, Farinloye said.

Poor workmanship and materials and a lack of official oversight are often blamed.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Wednesday the incident was a "terrible national disaster", adding that "mistakes were made".

He said he was setting up an independent panel to probe the causes of the collapse and prevent similar incidents in the future.