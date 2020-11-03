US voters take center stage as election day brings bitter campaign to a close

A voter wears a flag-themed jacket as he waits in line to cast his ballot at a polling place in Pinellas Park, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Eve Edelheit, The New York Times

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to write the final chapter of a presidential campaign that has been like no other, amid a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 230,000 lives in the United States, cost millions of Americans their jobs and upended daily life and Election Day itself.

More than 100 million people had already cast their ballots before the day even dawned — taking advantage of states’ efforts to make voting safer during the pandemic. Among the early voters were President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, who both decided to forgo the traditional Election Day photo op at the polls.

Battleground states including Michigan and Pennsylvania were making news on the eve of the election not just for 11th-hour campaign stops, but for setting one-day records for new coronavirus cases. Contrary to Trump’s repeated insistence that the nation is “rounding the turn” when it comes to the virus, the U.S. is seeing more new infections than ever.

Dr. Deborah L. Birx, who helps lead the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, delivered a stark private warning to White House officials Monday, telling them that the pandemic was entering a new and “deadly phase” that demands a more aggressive approach.

Birx predicted that the United States would soon see days when the number of new cases exceeded 100,000, and she warned against the type of rallies that Trump has been holding, in which many attendees pack in close together without wearing masks.

The failure to contain the virus has decimated whole industries — costing thousands of jobs in travel, leisure, dining and entertainment. There are now 5 million more people unemployed than when Trump took office in January 2017.

And the recent recovery is showing signs of stalling, as hopes begin to fade that many jobs lost to the pandemic would return swiftly. Hundreds of thousands of new jobless claims pour in every week; 2.4 million people have been unemployed for more than six months. Eight million people have slipped into poverty since May, according to researchers at Columbia University.

Millions of students are not taking classes in person, as many of the nation’s largest school districts are still offering remote instruction or a hybrid that combines some in-person schooling with classes from home. And with the United States still suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world, travelers have found a U.S. passport is not always welcomed anymore.

The nation remains divided — and buffeted by fears of unrest and violence. As Election Day dawned, the sight of plywood being put up over windows from Washington to New York to Los Angeles sent an ominous sign.

Amid that backdrop, both campaigns have sought to set expectations — but not in the way campaigns typically do. The Biden campaign is seeking to remind people that it is highly likely that the winner of the election will not be known tonight, with many key states indicating that releasing official results could take several days. And Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims seeking to undermine the integrity of the election, with most polls showing him trailing Biden.

But even in the face of the added strains, there were long lines of eager voters ready to render their final verdict on the race in person, collect their “I voted” stickers and to walk out with the pride of taking part in a democratic process.

Trump says he will declare victory ‘when there is victory, if there is victory’

As Election Day dawned, President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning in an interview on “Fox & Friends” that he would declare victory “when there is victory, if there is victory.”

Trump made the remarks when he was asked when he planned to declare victory — and whether he intended to declare it if early returns showed him leading, as some reports had suggested he might.

“I think we will have victory,’’ a gravelly voiced Trump said. “I think the polls are, you know, suppression polls. And I think we will have victory. But only when there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games.”

At another point in the interview, when one of the hosts tried to get Trump to respond to criticism from his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, about the safety of Trump’s rallies amid a pandemic, the president instead started attacking Fox News.

The network “has changed a lot,” Trump said, falsely saying they’ve “had Democrats on more than Republicans.”

He complained: “Look, it’s different. I’m not complaining; I’m just telling people. But it’s one of the biggest differences this season compared to last.”

Trump sounded tired, after spending all day Monday flying from rally to rally. He spent much of his last day on the campaign trail attacking the Supreme Court, accusing it of putting “our country in danger” by ruling to allow Pennsylvania to continue accepting absentee ballots after Election Day, at least for the time being.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, the fourth of five rallies across four states, Trump told a crowd, without basis, that the justices had made a “political” decision that would lead to cheating by his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. His comments followed an angry tweet in which he charged — without providing any evidence — that the court’s decision would “allow rampant and unchecked cheating” and “induce violence in the streets.”

Twitter quickly flagged the president’s assertions as potentially false, saying that “some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading.”

The president’s remarks in Wisconsin echoed his comments earlier, in Avoca, Pennsylvania, where he had suggested cryptically that the Supreme Court decision could be “physically dangerous” without explaining what he meant.

Trump has for months falsely claimed that mail-in ballots are subject to rampant fraud despite overwhelming evidence that it is not true. In the last days of the campaign, Trump has focused intensely on Pennsylvania, where Republicans had legally challenged the state’s plan to accept absentee ballots for up to three days after Election Day.

On Friday, the Supreme Court denied a plea from Republicans in the state asking the court to fast-track a decision on whether election officials could continue receiving absentee ballots for three days after Nov. 3. The justices said the court could revisit the decision after the election.

Biden: ‘You Got to Run Through the Tape, Man’

Joe Biden returned to his Pennsylvania birthplace, Scranton, on the morning of Election Day, addressing supporters outside a carpenters’ union hall and visiting his childhood home.

“It’s good to be home,” the former vice president said at a canvass kickoff, wearing a mask and speaking through a bullhorn with Biden-Harris stickers on it. “Scranton is where I learned, like you did, all my basic values.”

As he chatted with supporters, he used a track and field analogy about finishing the race: “You got to run through the tape, man. You got to go all the way through the tape.”

Biden also paid a visit to his childhood home, where he signed a message on the living room wall: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God.”

“I watch you all the time,” Anne Kearns, who lives in the house now, told him. “I’m so proud of you.”

Biden had started the day attending a Catholic church near his home in Delaware, with his wife, Jill, and two of their grandchildren, then visiting the cemetery where several members of his family are buried, including his son Beau; his first wife, Neilia; and their daughter, Naomi, according to a pool report.

The Bidens then left for Pennsylvania, where Biden has focused the last days of his campaign. After visiting Scranton, he flew to Philadelphia to campaign. He plans to return to Delaware, which he represented in the U.S. Senate for decades, to address the nation tonight. Biden, his team has made clear, plans to speak regardless of the status of the race and how President Donald Trump responds to the developments unfolding.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, said Tuesday that Biden, who has led Trump in the polls in several battleground states in the homestretch of the campaign, had many pathways to the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the election.

She made the case that he could win even if he lost both Pennsylvania and Florida, another electoral vote-rich state where his campaign has spent significant time, though it is clear that losing Pennsylvania in particular would be a major risk and disappointment for the campaign.

“We feel like we have a very good understanding of when the vote’s coming in, how it’s coming in and also our expectations of what we hope to see,” she said.

She was joined at the briefing by Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel who is helping to lead the Biden campaign’s election protection efforts. Bauer said that “by and large, voting is proceeding smoothly.”

Tuesday is the third straight day that Biden, who lived in Scranton until he was 10, has campaigned in Pennsylvania.

Beyond Scranton’s personal significance to Biden, northeastern Pennsylvania is a critical area in a state that Biden and Trump are battling over. Trump excelled in traditionally Democratic areas in northeastern Pennsylvania in the 2016 election, when he won the state by less than 1 percentage point.