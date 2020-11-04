Indonesia reports 3,356 new coronavirus infections, 113 deaths

A visitor looks at a mannequin during a face masks exhibition amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, November 3, 2020. Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana, Reuters



JAKARTA— Indonesia reported 3,356 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 421,731, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

There were 113 more deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 14,259. As of Wednesday, 353,282 people had recovered from the virus in Indonesia, it said.

Indonesia is the 20th top country in the world in terms of total infections.

As of Wednesday, global coronavirus cases have reached 47,458,222, with 1.2 million total deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

