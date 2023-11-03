Residents evacuate from Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, in Gaza, 02 November 2023. More than 8,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), a 'massive displacement of people' from the north of the Gaza Strip southward has placed 'enormous pressure on those communities'. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

JERUSALEM - Israel will return Gazans working inside the country to the besieged Palestinian territory, the government said, almost four weeks after it began striking Hamas targets there in response to a deadly cross-border attack.

"Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza," the Israeli security cabinet announced in a statement late Thursday.

"Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza," it added, without specifying how many people would be sent back.

Before the Israel-Hamas conflict started, Israel had issued work permits to some 18,500 Gazans, according to COGAT, the Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs.

COGAT did not immediately return a request for information on the number of Gazans working inside Israel at the time of the attack on October 7, when Hamas militants stormed across the border and killed at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Following the onslaught, Israel has struck back hard at the Hamas-controlled territory with a relentless bombing campaign that has killed more than 9,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

