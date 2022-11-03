Man's body travels 900 km undetected in Indian train toilet

A local train runs on a submerged railway track during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, July 5, 2022. Vehicular movements were affected and local trains were delayed due to heavy rain in the city. Divyakant Solanki, EPA-EFE/File

NEW DELHI — Police said Thursday they discovered the body of a dead man that had travelled undetected for 900 kilometers across northern India locked inside a train toilet.

They believe the man boarded the train days before it set off from Bihar state and died inside the lavatory after locking the door.

Railway police officer Ram Sahay told AFP they forced the door open on Sunday after passengers complained of the smell.

The Saharsa–Amritsar Jan Sewa Express had by then travelled for nearly 24 hours from its starting point. The entire journey takes 35 hours.

Indian media said the train was delayed for almost 5 hours while officers tried to check the dead man's identity with other travelers before the journey to Amritsar was resumed.

"We still don't know anything about the man," said Sahay, who is posted in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh state where the grisly discovery was made.

"He likely entered the train when it was still parked in the yard and died on his own two or three days before the body was discovered," he said.

Sanjay Rai, a doctor at the railway hospital, told The Times of India that the man "died after he slipped into a possible coma".

The authorities have since distributed missing posters of the man around railway stations in Bihar.

Tens of thousands of dead bodies go unclaimed and unidentified in India each year. They are generally cremated by the police after 3 days, following efforts to identify any friends or relatives of the deceased.

