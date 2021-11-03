A Taliban fighter, who was injured during a blast, is pictured at the entrance of the hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan November 2, 2021. Zohra Bensemra, Reuters

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday that saw two heavy blasts followed up by an assault by gunmen, Reuters reported.

The explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed immediately with the assault, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi was quoted as saying.

Four of the attackers were killed by Taliban security forces and a fifth was captured, he said.

No claim of responsibility has been confirmed, but there were reports that it involved fighters from the Islamic State militant group, which is hostile to the Taliban.

In October, terrorist bomb attacks occurred at Shiite Muslim mosques in the northern province of Kunduz and southern province of Kandahar, killing nearly 100 people in total. In both cases, Islamic State claimed responsibility.