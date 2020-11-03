Home  >  Overseas

4-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quake: mayor

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Nov 03 2020 04:25 PM

BAYRAKLI, Turkey - A 4-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, killing more than 100 people, the local mayor and AFP reporters at the scene said.

"We have witnessed a miracle in the 91st hour," Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer tweeted. 

"Rescue teams pulled out 4-year-old Ayda alive. Along with the great pain we have experienced, we have this joy as well." 

