Over 360 foreigners evacuate from Gaza to Egypt

CAIRO/JERUSALEM - Over 360 foreign passport holders were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt on Wednesday, according to local media, as Israeli bombardments of the area intensified in the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Thursday in Tokyo that all 10 Japanese people and eight family members who had hoped to leave the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave had arrived in Egypt.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said 2 Filipinos, both members of Doctors Without Borders, have also crossed the Rafah Border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

They were identified as Doctors Darwin Dela Cruz and Regidor Esguerra.

The Egyptian state media and others have reported that 361 foreign passport holders and 46 wounded left Gaza through the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

International aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known by its English name Doctors Without Borders, said that all of its foreign staff members, such as doctors and nurses, including three male and female Japanese, have passed through the Rafah crossing.

The military conflict triggered by the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas on Israel has so far left over 10,000 people, mostly in Gaza, dead.

