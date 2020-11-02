Hong Kong customs seizes $38 mil. worth of "ice" in record bust

The Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department said Monday it has made its largest-ever seizure of crystal methamphetamine from cargo destined for Australia.

The 501 kilograms of drugs, sometimes called meth or ice, among other names, with a street value of about HK$298 million ($38 million), were packed in small boxes hidden in 250 bags of cement powder, said Benson Lee, the department's head of Ports and Maritime Command.

A total of 1,168 bags of cement powder were stored inside a shipping container intercepted last Thursday at the Tsing Yi cargo inspection compound.

The shipment reportedly originated in Mexico, traveled via South Korea and Vietnam before reaching Hong Kong, and was bound for Australia.

"X-ray screening of the container found only about a third of it was filled, which is unusual for shipping low-valued cargo," Lee told reporters. "The route of the shipment was also suspicious."

Barry Chu, the head of the department's Customs Drug Investigation Bureau, said crystal meth has a street value of about HK$600,000 per kg, which could rake in about five times that amount in Australia.

He added that the crystal meth seizure is the largest ever by customs in weight and value.

A total of 244 kg of meth was seized in the first nine months this year, with most busts occurring at the airport.

"Travel restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic have changed drug trafficking pattern from traveler-carried to mostly shipping by mail or courier," Chu said.

However, Lee maintained that there is no proof Hong Kong has become a major port for drug trafficking or transshipment.

No suspects have been arrested so far.

The maximum penalty for drug trafficking in Hong Kong is life imprisonment and a fine of HK$5 million.