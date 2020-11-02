DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,245 Monday with 1 new case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,149 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,279 of those infected have recovered, while 817 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Monday.

Today, the DFA reports no new fatality and no new recovery from COVID-19 among our nationals abroad. Meanwhile, 1 new confirmed case was recorded in Asia and the Pacific. (1/3) @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/o5waVI1sgI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 2, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 511 in the Asia Pacific, 176 in Europe, 2,306 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 385,400 people. The tally includes 7,269 deaths, 348,830 recoveries, and 29,301 active cases.