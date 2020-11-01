Brazil reports 10,100 new coronavirus cases, 190 deaths
Reuters
Posted at Nov 02 2020 06:18 AM
BRASILIA - Brazil recorded 10,100 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 190 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 160,074, according to ministry data.
