Egyptian soldiers and tanks are stationed near Rafah border gate between Egypt and Gaza, during a visit by Egypt's prime minister in Rafah, Egypt, Oct. 31, 2023. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stressed Egypt will not allow any party to come close to Sinai, and will not accept the termination of any regional cause at its expense. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

CAIRO — A first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt Wednesday, an Egyptian official at the Rafah border crossing told AFP.

"A first group of foreign passport holders is going to pass through the Rafah terminal to Egypt on Wednesday," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Television channels close to the Egyptian intelligence services broadcast live images of a fleet of ambulances entering the terminal from the Egyptian side in readiness to bring out 81 seriously wounded Palestinians for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, according to Egyptian and Palestinian officials.

More details to follow.

© Agence France-Presse