NYC authorities urge hate crime victims to report regardless of immigration status

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities here urged victims of hate crimes to come forward and report incidents regardless of their immigration status.

Speaking to visiting Filipino journalists, Hannah Yu, Chief of the Hate Crimes Unit of the District Attorney’s Office of New York County, said attorneys are not allowed to report to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) or to the Department of Homeland Security whether a possible victim of hate crime is undocumented.

“If you are undocumented, we cannot and we do not report that information to ICE or to Homeland Security. We are not allowed to and it’s been our office policy and we have confirmed it again that someone’s immigration status if you are a victim, is not something the Attorneys can share with ICE or Homeland Security,” Yu said.

There has been an increase in the number of hate incidents and arrests from January to September 2022 (469 incidents, 506 arrests) compared to the same period last year (414 incidents, 452 arrests), according to the New York Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crimes Dashboard.

Authorities assured the Filipino community that steps are being taken to combat hate crimes including increasing police presence in subways and ensuring that victims of hate crimes get the services they need.

Measures also include educating students about the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) communities to raise awareness about the value of diversity.

“The important thing is we really have to bring recognition to the fact that New York City is not New York City without its AAPI communities… We are willing to provide a sense of how AAPI communities are very much part of the narrative of the city,” said Hassan Naveed of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

Jasper Diaz of the Office of the New York City Mayor said the City is determined to fight discrimination.

“This is an administration that is reflective of our AAPI communities and we continue to stand strong to fight against discrimination, against hate crimes and it’s a multi-agency effort,” Diaz said.

“There’s a lot that we’re doing from the legal side, to a lot of the multi agency collaboration that has not been mentioned and we are seeing results but we there’s still more to be done and we’re going to continue to work hard for our community because this is an administration that is here to serve everyone within New York City regardless of immigration status,” Diaz added.

The case of Filipina public health nurse Potri Ranka Manis Nur who was attacked last year while giving out masks to subway passengers remains unsolved. But she said she did not allow the negative experience to dampen her drive to raise awareness and educate people about diversity. Potri is now part of the New York City Asian Affairs Advisory Council.

“There are only two things that can happen to a victim, become a champion or continue internalize the oppression. Life is short and I cannot be a victim forever,” Nur said.

Musical theater actor Miguel Braganza, who has been in New York for 40 years and was assaulted in a failed robbery attempt last year, admits he is still trying to recover his trust in the City, saying there is still no follow up from City officials on his case.

“You know I love this city. I have been here for 40 years as a musical theater actor… I trust people, I trust my city and everything changed after that. That’s the one I am trying to get back, to trust my city again,” Braganza said.

Meanwhile, in the Borough of Bergenfield in New Jersey, Filipino-American Mayor Arvin Amatorio said a curriculum developed by the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project discussing the role of Filipino veterans in World War II will be pilot-tested in high school history class as approved by the education board.

“We just want to get our feet wet and get the feedback of how the kids will embrace the result. Kung makita natin na, uy, kasi wala namang nakakaalam niyan e. Ang laki pala ng role ng Philippines sa World War II,” Amatorio said.

“We can start there. Once they embrace the relevance of the Philippines to this country, now they would respect us, our sacrifices.”

“That’s what the people should understand, that without the immigrants, there is no America. Iyan ang kailangan natin ituro sa ating mga kabataan kasi diyan nagsisimula ang bigotry di ba… So if you educate the younger people of the importance of inclusivity then mape-prevent iyan,” Amatorio added.

