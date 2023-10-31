Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos in Northwest Territories recently gathered at the Chateau Nova Hotel for the outreach program of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver.

The said activity was done with the help of the Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife.

Yellowknife is the farthest Canadian territory that the Consulate has visited, after it brought its services to Whitehorse in Yukon in August.

"We recognize that they are very far from Vancouver so we do that as part of our service," said Consul General Arlene Magno. "We are the ones who come to them instead of making them come all the way to Vancouver for the services."

Aside from dual citizenship oath taking and voter registration, the outreach program also included services such passport renewal, notarial services, and civil registry.

Representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers also distributed financial aid to temporary foreign workers who were affected by the recent wildfires.

Zachary Mabini and Noel Garferio said they are grateful to receive the $714 in aid from the Philippine government.

"My heart is full because even if we're far away, they still took care of us," said Mabini. "That makes me proud. This is a great help and will be of great use."

Permanent residents, dual citizens, filipino tourists and students, also received money from Philippine government representatives.

Magno said they want Filipinos to feel that the government is still there for them, even if they are far from their homeland.

"[It's] heartwarming to know that our assistance is appreciated," she added. "As long as they have not changed their citizenship to Canadian, we consider them under our protection."