One of the world’s largest tobacco companies, Philip Morris, and its Canadian affiliate, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, are campaigning for a smoke-free future.

The company’s new initiative “Unsmoke Canada,” seeks to eliminate cigarettes by 2035, and offer smoke-free alternatives to smokers who are unwilling to quit the habit.

Head of External Affairs Kory McDonald shares the narrative behind their campaign and what they hope to achieve.

"What we’re working towards is really trying to support other government efforts to be able to eliminate cigarettes over time," said PMI's external affairs head Kory McDonald. "For those people that are unwilling to quit cigarettes, we should give them something else, so they could change to other products."

One of the barriers that the company is facing in Canada is the ability to inform adult smokers about alternative options so they can make informed choices.

It hopes that the government will make regulatory changes, and adopt smoke-free products similar to other countries like the Philippines.

"A really good example is the Philippines where they’ve created a whole new regulatory category for nicotine products that are not combusted," said McDonald. "So, not cigarettes and that’s something we really think would be a bold approach that Canada can take."

The company says it has invested over $10 billion dollars in science and technology to develop smoke-free products, and has been actively discussing its research and innovation with science and health care professionals.

"The harmful effects of tobacco are from the way that you consume tobacco," said PMI's scientific engagement manager Dr. Ryan Ravi Iyer. "In the heating platform, you heat the tobacco. You can’t say it’s risk-free. It is lower risk because the chemicals produced by burning are not present when you heat the tobacco, or they’re present in a very, very low level."

With the increasing focus on health and wellness, tobacco companies like Philip Morris say they will continue to offer better choices, and redefine the conversation around tobacco consumption.