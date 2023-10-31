Fil-Canadians given honors to mark half a century in Canada

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadians recently gathered to mark half a century of their journey as immigrants in Canada.

The "Goldeneers," as they are called, celebrated the milestone during a special night in Burnaby in British Columbia.

One of the "Goldeneers" is Elizabeth Valenciano Cruz, who followed her sisters to Canada. Her sisters were among the first wave of nurses who moved to the country from the Philippines in the 1960s.

Cruz said she organized the reunion of old friends to honor the early immigrants.

"We promised that maybe, after 50 years, God-willing, we will be able to do a reunion," she said. "This is a very memorable time for us and I haven't seen these people for more than 50 years and they’re still the same."

Cruz, a director of the Philippine Bicol Association, worked with groups like the Mapua and Adamson University Alumni Associations to organize the celebration.

Some of the goldeneers recalled how much easier it was to move to Canada before.

"One of my classmates said 'Oh, Canada is wanting some single men and women, let’s go and apply,'" said Jolita Perez-Convery, a retired accountant. "So, we went to the Canadian embassy and right out there and then, we were accepted."

But while getting in at that time was easy, they said that adjusting to life in Canada was another story.

Such is the experience of Dexter Tarampi, who had to wait more than a decade to practice his profession.

It was also the case for Limbay Desa-Lau and Frank Macapagal, who were both originally from Winnipeg but made Vancouver their home later.

"It was a long journey for me to become a professional engineer," said Tarampi. "I became a professional engineer in the mid 80s. I started as a technologist because they did not recognize my degree from Mapua. I had to challenge the exams."

Dahong Pilipino publisher Leonardo Cunanan Jr. said that when he moved here as a nine year-old, there were only about 3,500 filipinos in Vancouver, and many Canadians did not know much about Filipinos then.

Despite the challenges, the Filipino immigrants said they have no regrets coming to Canada.

"They paved the way for us to have all these opportunities and we can pave the opportunities for our little ones," said Melanie Balana-Ringler.

Burnaby Councilor Maita Santiago paid tribute to the early pioneers who were among the leaders of the Filipino community then.

"What they did was a huge deal, when they immigrated here those many years ago, along with their efforts to ensure that the FIlipino community and our culture lives on," she said. "They’re the reason why our community is really active and engaged."

The "Goldeneers" received a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a certificate of recognition from the event organizers.