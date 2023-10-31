Watch more News on iWantTFC

Following a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Filipino American Heritage Foundation of Nevada revived its celebration of the Fil-Am History Month.

“I’ve always grown up [believing] that to be Filipino is something to proud of," said "The Future X" dancer Jayna Hughes. "So, it means alot to be able to celebrate it."

In the said event, Philippine fashion brand “Pampinay” highlighted its mariposa collection.

The collection was conceptualized in Europe, made in the Philippines, and appeared on U.S. runways, and is work by models from all walks of life.

"We take inspiration from the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a butterfly because of our aim in fashion approach," said Pamela Hupp, PamPinay's designer. "[It's] sustainable clothing, basically recycling something old into something new.”

Every year, the Filipino American Heritage Foundation of Nevada recognizes exceptional FilAm talents.

Among this year’s awardees is Philippine "Concert King" Martin Nievera.

He serenaded the audience and received recognition for his contribution in the field of entertainment.

"I've had a lot of big moments as a Filipino," he said. "I'm just so glad to be alive at a time where we see Filipinos making it big in the world of modeling the world of fashion and technology."

Francis Lara Ho, the producer and writer of the movie, "1521: The Quest for Love and Freedom," was among the awardees in the entertainment and film category.

Also getting recognition for its commitment to entertainment is Las Vegas’ long time headliner, Jabbawockeez.

"The community abroad in Vegas has been amazing, just [as] the Filipino community," the group said.

The organizers of FAHF are optimistic that the Fil-Am community will continue to support their cause.

They said that this is not only a celebration of Philippine culture, but is also a way to contribute to charitable institutions.