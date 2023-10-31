“Bayanihan ” is an act of working together to help others in need without expecting anything in return.

It’s a value deeply embedded in the Philippine culture. And in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia or DMV area – the Bayanihan spirit united Filipino-Americans to help Filipino teachers who recently arrived in the U.S.

Multiple teachers’ drives were organized to raise donations for the educators, who arrived in Manassas Park in August.

It was FilAm realtor March Penalosa who came up with the idea, and she asked the community to help.

"These are 22 teachers, some of them have families," Penalosa shared. "So, I said, I can't do this on my own. I need the community to help. I called in a few people but the support has been overwhelming."

“DMV Zumbanians and Hudyaka sa DMV” are some of the local groups who organized donation drives for the teachers.

FilAm community leader Evelyn Bautista shared that she understands the plight of teachers coming to the U.S., having came from a family of educators.

Aside from financial aid, there were items also collected from the drive, such as comforters, beds, furniture.

Mark Cabugnason, who hails from Negros Oriental, said their apartment units were empty when they arrived from the Philippines.

He added that when he attended the first teachers' drive, he was only expecting to meet new friends. But to his surprise, he and his fellow teachers received an overflowing amount of support.

Cabugnason said it was a dream come true for him to be able to work in the U.S., and added that he felt blessed by the warm welcome of Filipinos in the DMV area.

Meanwhile, Bautista is hopeful that the Bayanihan spirit among the Filipino community in the U.S. will continue to shine brighter.

"The Filipino gift-giving spirit, that really united all of us to work together and get the community and get the positive vibe going," she said.