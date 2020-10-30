No Filipino fatalities in strong Turkey earthquake, PH envoy says

People search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30, 2020. Tuncay Dersinlioglu, Reuters

MANILA — There were no immediate reports of Filipino casualties in the aftermath of the magnitude 7 earthquake that jolted the Aegean coast of Turkey Friday night, the country’s ambassador to Turkey said.

In a tweet, Philippine Ambassador Raul Hernandez said they were in the coastal province of Izmir for a consular mission when the earthquake happened.

“The team is in touch with Consul General Ender Yorgancilar and our Filcom leaders who have informed us that so far there are no Filipino casualties,” Hernandez said.

“Let’s pray for the safety and welfare of our kababayans here and people of Izmir during this (sic) challenging times,” he added.

Initial reports said at least 4 people have died and 120 people were injured because of the strong earthquake.

The quake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where initial reports said some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.

There were various reports of damage to property, with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu saying six buildings had collapsed in two districts of the coastal city of Izmir.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said its teams had been sent to the region of Friday's quake. - with reports from Reuters