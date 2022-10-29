The bodies of victims, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, are covered with sheets in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. Dozens of people suffered from cardiac arrest in the South Korean capital Seoul on October 29, after thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighborhood to celebrate Halloween, local officials said. Jung Yeon-je / AFP

SEOUL, South Korea - Dozens of people suffered from cardiac arrest in the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday, after thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighborhood to celebrate Halloween, local officials said.

A fire department official confirmed the incident to AFP, saying that more than 140 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.

Around 50 people were in cardiac arrest in the central Seoul neighborhood, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the fire brigade.

