Biden votes in US midterm elections

WILMINGTON, United States - President Joe Biden cast his ballot in the US midterms Saturday, participating in early voting ahead of elections that could cost his Democrats their Congressional majority.

Accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie, who was voting for the first time, Biden cast his ballot in his hometown of Wilmington in the eastern state of Delaware.

Wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses and a navy blue blazer, the president emerged from the polling station with an "I Voted" sticker affixed to his lapel.

Biden voted just days after the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked at their California home.

The president condemned the tense political climate in the United States, which he said was exacerbated by the false claims of former president Donald Trump and his followers that the last election was stolen.

"It's one thing to condemn the violence," Biden told reporters. "But you can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen."

The intruder at the Pelosi home fractured her husband's skull but had intended to target the speaker herself, who, it turned out, was away in Washington.

Biden, nonetheless, assured reporters Saturday that he was "feeling good" just over a week from the election.

That said, the vast majority of polls predict that the Republican opposition will regain control of the House of Representatives.

Midterm elections are traditionally unfavorable to the ruling party, and the November vote looks to be no exception, barring a huge surprise.

"This is not a referendum. It's a choice," Biden said. "It's a fundamental choice, a choice between two very different visions for the country."

Many Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting, either by mail or directly at a polling station.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats, just over a third of the upper chamber. Votes will also be cast for governors in dozens of states, as well as thousands of other county and state positions.

