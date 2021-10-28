Israel to reopen to vaccinated tourists from November

Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021. Ronen Zvulun, Reuters/File Photo

JERUSALEM - Vaccinated tourists will be allowed into Israel from November 1, the government said on Wednesday, after a campaign to get booster shots into arms succeeding in driving down infections.

Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign, with more than 3.9 million getting a third dose since the summer.

In late August and early September, cases rose to more than 10,000 a day, a number that has since fallen to just a few hundred.

With the spike in cases flattened, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated last week that border restrictions would be lifted.

The government confirmed the move in a statement, saying travelers from any country would be able to enter if they can show a vaccine certificate that is less than six months old.

Travelers will also still need to take a virus test before departure and another on arrival.

© Agence France-Presse

