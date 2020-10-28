Home  >  Overseas

India's coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million

Reuters

Posted at Oct 28 2020 02:25 PM | Updated as of Oct 28 2020 02:26 PM

People throng a market a day before the Hindu festival of Dussehra amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2020. Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters

MUMBAI — India's tally of coronavirus cases stood less than 10,000 away from the grim milestone of 8 million, as 43,893 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed.

Totalling 7.99 million, India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after the United States, which has a tally of 8.7 million.

The daily increase had been dipping in India since a peak in September, but health experts warn that the numbers could surge again during the ongoing Hindu religious festival season.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, totalling 120,010, out of which 508 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

