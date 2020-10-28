Fil-Am politician Todd Gloria runs for mayor of San Diego

California state assemblyman Todd Gloria is in the running for San Diego mayor. A win would make him the city’s first mayor of color, and first openly gay mayor.

"I'm running for mayor because as the son of a maid and a gardener, I know just how hard it is for working people to make ends meet in a town that’s just as expensive as San Diego. My parents taught my brother and I, if we care about something we’re supposed to leave it better than we found it," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The San Diego-born and raised 42-year-old has actively pursued politics since he was a teenager, eventually working for Congresswoman Susan Davis before he began his political career

Gloria served in the San Diego City council from 2008-2016. He was president of the council from 2012-2014.

In 2013, he filled in as interim mayor after the resignation of Bob Filner.

In 2016, he joined Rob Bonta as the second Filipino American in California’s state assembly.

In the past few months, he’s been pushing legislation to bring aid to unemployed workers as well as bring relief to undocumented immigrants fighting deportation.

If elected mayor, Gloria said he will also be taking on the issues of hate crimes and racial injustice.

"If elected, I’ll be the first person of color elected mayor in this city. I'm a proud mestizo of Filipino, Native American, Puerto Rican, and Dutch descent. As a consequence this is personal, this is something we must prioritize," he said.

In a recent forum with San Diego’s Asian Pacific American Coalition, he and opponent City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, a fellow Democrat, spoke about many of the local issues in the city.

A San Diego Tribune-News10 survey shows that Gloria had a narrow lead over Bay, 39-38 percent, as of this month.