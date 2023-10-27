Watch more News on iWantTFC

New York City has welcomed 5,000 new registered nurses thanks America's first ever city-led nurse residency program.

Launched in 2019, it offers on-the-job training and other support to recently graduated and newly hired registered nurses.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the program was implemented in 28 health care facilities across the city to support hospitals in training and retaining their nurses.

While this program assists nurses in their early careers, it also helps save New York companies millions of dollars with retention of up to 96.5%, surpassing the national average of 84 percent.

"We are in better hands because we’re producing an additional better product to help our health care professionals," said Adams. "But specifically, our nurses that are doing the job. Overwhelmingly, this profession is made up of folks of color, and a substantial number of them are women."

Maria Torres-Springer is NYC's deputy mayor for housing, economic development, and workforce.

She said another solution to the shortage and loss of nurses is an expanded no-cost NCLEX training program, which assists internationally trained nurses in improving their English language skills.

It also helps them obtain licensure and employment as registered nurses in New York City.

"It is not just a way for newcomers and immigrants to this country to contribute to our economy," she said, "but [also] as a real foothold into our city. So all of those avenues we do support, we want to expand."

Torres-Springer added that all of the programs are part of the charge given to deputy mayors.

That's after Adams issued an executive order that expanded the Office of Talent and Workforce Development to improve the city's workforce system.

Adams said that by providing hospitals with resources they need to train and retain their nursing staff, the nurse residency program has allowed the city government to make significant strides in improving health care for all New Yorkers.