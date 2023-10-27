Filipino course to be taught in Hawaii public schools in 2024

Watch more News on iWantTFC

After two years of planning, research, and meetings, the Filipino Curriculum Project has finally secured approval from the state’s education department to have their course taught in the fall of 2024.

This will be the very first time in the U.S. that a high school social studies course dedicated to Filipino studies is adopted in a statewide education system.

The founder of the student-led group said she feels blessed to see her vision finally come to reality.

“It honestly feels very unreal to me," said Marissa Halagao. "I'm so excited and so grateful that this course is finally getting approved. I started this project as a sophomore in high school and now I'm a graduated senior and it's just so amazing to see how far we've come.”



Students from Oahu's Farrington High School and Waipahu High School will be the first to be able to register for the course during the fall of 2023.

“I feel proud that I come from a school who sees their students and who cares about what their students need," said Jesselle Ann Morales, a student collaborator.

She added: "To know that my administration and my teachers and everyone there supports this curriculum and is ready to do whatever it takes to make sure that it thrives and grows there."

While the course ‘Filipino History Culture,’ has been approved to be taught in all Hawaii public schools, the group is asking the community to help make it available everywhere.

The actual offering of the course, the group said, is influenced by demand and capacity, including student interest and teacher availability.

“My hopes for the course is to really expand across the schools," said Landee Resuello, another student collaborator. "I know we're kind of starting small and kind of testing it out at a few different schools, but I think it's really getting that wide variety across many different schools."

The Filipino Curriculum Project’s course is scheduled to be taught in schools in the fall of 2024.