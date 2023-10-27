Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadian Jenny Belmes is described by her family and friends as a person full of life and as a good worker.

But her life took a sudden turn when she got involved in a two-vehicle collision on Oct. 1, when she on her way to work at Arborg Health Centre.

Authorities' investigation showed that a 35-year-old male driver crossed over the highway's centre line and collided head-on with the Belmes' car.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while Belmes was flown to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, in critical condition.

"They told me she was involved in a very bad collision on the highway and that she had to be airlifted now and I need to leave immediately," said Steven Duong, Belmes' partner. "I didn't know if she was going to survive. I didn't know if she was alive."

Since that day, Belmes has had numerous surgeries to her brain, abdomen and bowel. She also sustained fractured arms, ribs, pelvic bone – as well as eye damage and injuries to her arms, legs and chest.

Out of the surgical ICU and now under continued monitoring, she has been able to open her left eye briefly and move her left arm and leg, but is still unable to communicate.

Belmes' family is in Albay in the Philippines. She was planning to visit them with Duong next year, after not seeing them personally for 12 years.

Her friends have set-up a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses of Belmes’ elder brother, so he can come and visit his sister.

"Not even 24 hours, we reached the goal of $20,000 to raise funds," said Laarni Magboo, Belmes' friend. "It was really overwhelming that we reached our goal and until now still people are donating."

Belmes' co-workers recalled her dedication to helping people.

"One of her dreams is to be able to help her family and other people," said Bert Franco. "I can't bear to look at her in that state because we know her. She's always smiling. She doesn't like the drama."

While Belmes continues her fight for life, her friends and family ask for continued prayers for her recovery.