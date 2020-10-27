Trump remakes US Supreme Court as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett

US Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett answers questions during the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., US, October 13, 2020. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON- The Republican-led U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as he delivered a dramatic conservative overhaul of the nation's top judicial body.

The Senate voted largely along party lines to confirm Barrett to a lifetime post, overcoming unified Democratic opposition to the Republican president's third Supreme Court appointment and creating a 6-3 conservative majority.

Barrett's addition cements one of the most right-leaning Supreme Court rosters in generations. The shifting of the Supreme Court and the broader federal judiciary to the right has been a signature achievement of Trump's presidency, aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung;)