Overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 rise to 11,204

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 reached 11,204 with 1 new case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

The DFA reported 1 new fatality but no new recovery. Of the total number of cases, more than 3,000 are active infections.

Based on data from DFA, over 7,000 of those infected have recovered, while at least 800 have died.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 373,144 people.

The tally includes 7,053 deaths, 328,602 recoveries, and 37,489 active cases.