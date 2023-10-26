Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite the many changes to the law to protect caregivers in Canada, many of them still suffer from isolation and abuse from their employers.

Community leader Lina Vargas said it happened to her too, when she was still a caregiver, an ordeal experienced by many care workers to this day.

"[It's] the abuse, the exploitation, being overworked and not getting paid properly," she said. "I said, 'wow, we should start teaching them.'"

Vargas explained that these incidents happen because many caregivers are not fully aware of their rights.

This is why the non-profit group Filipino B.C. launched “Kusina,” (Kitchen) a new program where caregivers can come together to tell their stories, share a meal, and listen to caregiver advocates.

"[This] gives access to hope, solidarity and tangible services that will directly benefit those care workers that are made vulnerable by their current situation," said Filipino BC president RJ Aquino.

The launch of the “Kusina” program comes on the heels of a United Nations report that said Canada’s temporary foreign worker program is a breeding ground for modern-day slavery.

The initiative has for its partners the Battered Women’s Support Services which will provide legal support to the caregivers, and Collingwood Neighborhood House, which will provide the venue.

"The vision is that we are a place to belong and a place to grow," said Collingwood's director Sam Cervantes. "We could not be happier to be supporting Kusina. It’s a very important program to help folks who are the ones taking care of us."

Collingwood House is a place familiar for many caregivers. It is located in one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Vancouve, and has been a solace for caregivers who want to bring their families here.

"They are surprised to learn that there are available services like this," said Farrah Gutierrez, a settlement working in Collingwood. "They are surprised to learn that it’s free. They don’t need to go to a consultant anymore because that really costs a lot."

Filipino-Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore says the B.C. government has actually increased the funding to create more legal clinics and resources to help caregivers.

But she added that many of these care workers still don’t know how to access this help.

"The difficulty is, because of their vulnerable status, often, they don’t know what their rights are," she said, "how to access it or what avenues are available to them."

Vargas has been distributing leaflets in public areas to invite more caregivers to join their program. They hope that more Filipino caregivers will know more about their rights to be able to successfully navigate their new life in Canada.