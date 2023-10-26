Robredo shares experiences on being PH vice president

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Former Philippine vice president Leni Robredo recently spoke before her fellow University of the Philippines alumni during a grand reunion and convention in New Jersey.

The event in Brunswick, which was also held to celebrate Filipino-American History Month, drew UP alumni from different parts of the U.S.

"We may come from different backgrounds and have different experiences in our university life," Robredo said in Filipino, "but we are bound by a shared feeling, that sense of home when we talk about UP."

In her keynote address, Robredo recalled her experiences as the Philippines' second highest official from 2016 to 2022.

She admitted that it was not easy to work alongside former president Rodrigo Duterte, but added that she tried to reach out to him.

"I felt that was what was expected of me, but I was never given that chance." Robredo said.

But Robredo said her orientation towards public service influenced the kind of governance she delivered.

"Perhaps it is true that if you focus on service, you are more encouraged to move past the challenges in your life," she added. "Our poverty alleviation program 'Angat Buhay' springs from such mindset and determination."

Robredo also recalled how her office worked to ensure transparency in using their funds.

"We aspired for the highest COA audit rating and we were able to do that year after year after year until I ended my term," she said. "Because we earned the public's trust, one of the things we realized is there were so many people who want to help, they just don’t know how so we provided that platform."

The former vice president vowed to continue the Angat Buhay program and said she remains hopeful for the Philippines despite the challenges the country is facing.

"Perhaps it’s not a very good time for the country," she said, "but I want to say I am very hopeful. I remain hopeful because I have seen very many generous, kindhearted Filipinos, who really love the country."