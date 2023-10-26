Watch more News on iWantTFC

AUSTRALIA - Umarangkada na sa Australia ang medical tourism road show ng Pilipinas. Isa sa isinusulong ng Department of Tourism o DOT na iposisyon ang Pilipinas bilang health and wellness hub sa buong mundo. Umiikot ang kanilang mga kinatawan sa iba-ibang bansa para sa nasabing road show.

Unang dinalaw ng delegasyon ang mga lungsod ng Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne at Sydney sa Australia.

“We engage with a lot of travel agents and medical facilitators. And of course hindi sya matatapos na walang engagement with the Filipino community. Because we know that they are our captive market, and you know, always always Filipinos are especially the Filipino community they always are the ambassadors, tourism ambassadors for the Philippines,” pahayag ni DOT Medical Health and Wellness Tourism Director Paulo Benito Tugbang.

Mainit ang pagtanggap ng Australia sa tourism campaign lalo't naitampok ang iba-ibang health and wellness services ng Pilipinas.

“We met very interested travel operators and travel agencies that are just opening up to the idea of sending patients for dental, medical, wellness, medical services to the Philippines.

One big service that we offer to Australian patients is weight management that is oral and injectable. And sometimes its liposuction or gastric bypass,” pagbabahagi ni Quincy Raya, Representative ng Regenerative and Preventive Medicine Sector ng Medical Tourism Road Show Australia.

Bago pa man nailunsad ang medical tourism campaign ay may mga turista nang pumupunta sa Pilipinas para sa health and wellness at isa sa mga pakay ng medical tourist sa bansa ay dental care.

“We have a direct flight from Australia to the Philippines. we know yung cost ng isang dental procedure ng Australia masyadong mataas so magandang market talaga for dental tourism is the Philippines direct kase mas cheaper and of course, we are getting the quality best dental service pa din,” sabi ni Medical Tourism Road Show Australia Representative of the Dental Sector Dr. Ralph Delas Alas.

Hangad din ng mga delegado ng roadshow na ipakilala ang galing ng mga fFlipino sa larangan ng aesthetic at medical cosmetic procedures.

“Sometimes they go to Thailand or Korea those are the most popular destinations. But what we wanted to really feature here as we know the Philippines is not only rich in natural resources but also in talent but proudly as well, talent is terms of aesthetics, transcends what our usual cosmetic treatments are,” ani Medical Tourism Road Show Australia Representative of the Cosmetic and Aesthetic Sector Dr. Cyril Mitchel Agan.

Ipinagmalaki rin nila ang mga resort at spa sa Pilipinas na nag-aalok ng holistic medical wellness.

“I believe that Philippines is a prime and premiere destination for healing and wellness because of the Filipino People first and foremost we are known all over the world for our heartfelt healthcare service and genuine warm hospitality which is really unbeatable,” sabi ni Medical Tourism Road Show Australia Representative of the Wellness Sector Jennifer San Victores.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.